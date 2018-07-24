How to grab a free $10 Amazon coupon in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're an Amazon Prime user that still hasn't used the company's mobile app, you're eligible for a $10 coupon during the month of July.

According to Money Talks News, consumers who sign in to the app for the first time will be emailed a promo code good for $10 off an order that's $20 or more.

Amazon will email the $10 coupon code within seven days. The code must be used before September 1.

The code cannot be used with additional offers, and cannot be used on digital content or Amazon gift cards.