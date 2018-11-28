How to score free Target gift cards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Target is one of America's favorite retailers, and likely where you will be doing some holiday shopping. There are several ways to score free gift cards for Target, thanks in part to gift card promotions and trade-in programs. Here's more on more on how you can get your hands on these gift cards for free.

There are several ways to do this, the first of which is to simply shop at Target.

You can rack up free Target gift cards just for shopping at the retailer and yes, this includes shopping online. Look for promotions for free Target gift cards with certain purchases. You will find these in the weekly ads or on the promotions page.

Next, did you know you can sell your clutter to Target's trade-in program? If you have electronics sitting around, sell them to Target. To do this, look up an item on the trade-in program's website. It will tell you the amount of Target gift card you can score if you decide to proceed with the trade.

And finally, if you have unwanted gift cards lying around, exchange them at Target. You will get a Target gift card instead. To find out if Target accepts the brand of gift card you want to exchange, or to find a store where you can exchange it, check the gift card trade-in program website.

For even more ways to score free Target gift cards, check out this article from MoneyTalksNews.com.

