If you bought certain Zicam products, you may be eligible to receive cash

There's a consumer alert regarding a popular over-the-counter cold medicine.
The makers of Zicam have agreed to pay $16 million as part of a proposed settlement that was reached in a class-action lawsuit over the effectiveness of certain products.
That means you may be eligible to receive a cash payment if you purchased at least one of following Zicam products between Feb. 15, 2011, and June 5, 2018:
- RapidMelts Original
- RapidMelts Ultra
- Oral Mist
- Ultra Cystals
- Liqui-Lozenges
- Lozenges Ultra
- Soft Chews
- Medicated Fruit Drops
- Chewables
You can get between $6 and $11 per product.
You can file a claim for up to five of those products without a receipt.
There is no limit if you can provide proof of purchase, which includes receipts, packaging, bottles or containers.
The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 3.
Click here to submit a claim online or download the form to submit one by mail.
