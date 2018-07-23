If you bought certain Zicam products, you may be eligible to receive cash

There's a consumer alert regarding a popular over-the-counter cold medicine.

The makers of Zicam have agreed to pay $16 million as part of a proposed settlement that was reached in a class-action lawsuit over the effectiveness of certain products.

That means you may be eligible to receive a cash payment if you purchased at least one of following Zicam products between Feb. 15, 2011, and June 5, 2018:

RapidMelts Original

RapidMelts Ultra

Oral Mist

Ultra Cystals

Liqui-Lozenges

Lozenges Ultra

Soft Chews

Medicated Fruit Drops

Chewables

You can get between $6 and $11 per product.

You can file a claim for up to five of those products without a receipt.

There is no limit if you can provide proof of purchase, which includes receipts, packaging, bottles or containers.

The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 3.

Click here to submit a claim online or download the form to submit one by mail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.