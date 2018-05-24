Ikea recalling bike due to fall hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ikea has issued a recall for its Sladda bicycles due to problem with the drive belt that poses a safety hazard to the rider.

The recall involves 26 inch and 28 inch Sladda models. The bikes are all light gray in color and have an aluminum frame.

More Headlines

LINK: Official recall from CPSC

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the belt on the bicycle can break, which may result in the rider falling. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.

The bikes were sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online from August 2016 through January 2018. Consumers with the affected model should stop using the bike and return it to any Ikea store for a full refund.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.