In-store apps help speed up shopping

It used to be that self-checkout was one of the biggest changes when shopping in stores. But that’s nothing now.

These days, there are several high-tech options made for an easier and faster shop-and-go experience with more options on the way. And it’s all thanks to a certain group of shoppers.

Julia Karoly is super busy. So when she can, she uses her phone to shop -- even in stores.

“I really like it,” she said.

After downloading her grocery store’s app, Karoly scans each item, then scans her phone to check out -- and she’s done.

“I'm all about convenience,” she said.

Trends in shopping, usually high tech, may be driven by a specific group of shoppers coined “The Spendsetters.”

A consumer survey found that nearly a third of all shoppers fall into this group -- and nearly half of millennials.

Grocery analyst Phil Lempert said nearly every industry is accommodating this speedy set.

“What they live and breathe for is being able to get in and out of a store really quickly using technology," Lempert said.

Of those surveyed, 86 percent said they’ve left a store because of long lines, costing businesses more than $37 billion a year.

At the same time, 75 percent said they’d shop more in physical stores if they had a “just walk out” experience -- like at Amazon Go -- where the app allows you to walk in, take what you want, and leave -- no checkout needed! Sensor technologies track the items and charge your account.

“I would love to see those cashless apps at all the big box stores that we shop at,” Karoly said.

With that in mind, nearly half of retailers surveyed said they are now considering cashless stores. Though, in many cases, there will still be the more traditional low-tech options, too.

“We want to have options for everyone so that we can remain viable to them," grocery retailer Ward Bickford said.

Karoly said that’s fine, but her advice? Shop in the time-saving fast life.

“You’ll be so happy you did," she said.

Some retailers said that with “time as the new currency,” this trend will grow, with predictions that by the year 2020, 56 percent of all consumers are expected to use in-store mobile payments.

But Lempert cautioned that some convenience, like cashless shopping, can lead to scanning too quickly without thinking about what you’re buying.

