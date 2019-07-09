Instagram announces 2 new features to combat cyberbullying

Instagram announced two new features Tuesday in an effort to prevent cyberbullying.

The first uses artificial intelligence to detect potentially offensive language and warn the user to reconsider before posting comments.

The warnings read, "Are you sure you want to post this?" giving the user the opportunity to "undo" their comment.

The company has also been testing an antibullying feature that allows users to limit interactions with other users.

The feature is aptly called "restrict" as users can restrict the comments that other users are able to see on their posts. Comments would have to be approved by the original post creator to be publicly visible.

The feature also​ does not provide read receipts on direct messages.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.