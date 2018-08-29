Is gas pump skimmer danger changing how you pay?

American drivers are worried about having their credit card information stolen by gas skimmers.

So much so that 43 percent of those recently surveyed by CompareCards.com said they've changed the way they pay for gas.

They're foregoing the convenience of paying at the pump for the security of paying inside.

CompareCards, which is run by online loan broker LendingTree, commissioned Qualtrics to survey 1,000 Americans who had filled a passenger vehicle with gasoline in the last 30 days. The survey was fielded online July 9-11.

Of those who said they change how they're paying because of skimmers, 45 percent said they're using credit cards more and 39 percent said they're going inside to pay instead. Another 16 percent are using cash more.

Of those surveyed, 15 percent said they've been a victim of skimming at a gas pump.

