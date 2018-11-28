Is cereal safe to eat after it has passed its 'best by' date?

We all have that box of cereal that has been in the pantry forever. Like, forever ever. But is it still safe to eat after its 'best by' date?

Some products have a long shelf life, such as canned foods or unopened sauces. But what about cereal?

Researchers said cereal is safe to eat after its expired... it just won't taste good. They say it will lose flavor, color and taste.

Jennifer Kaplan, Food Systems instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley, told TODAY that "most cereals will still be good to eat days, weeks or months after the date indicated on the packaging."

Kaplan told TODAY that consuming cereals after the expiration date does not pose a food safety risk.

But Kaplan also says where you store your cereal could have an impact of the shelf life. She said the best storage spot is where there is minimal air, heat and light exposure.

