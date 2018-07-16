Issues at refineries push gas prices higher

Operational issues at seven Gulf Coast refineries have pushed gas prices in Florida the highest they've been in four years, according to The American Automobile Association (AAA).

State gas prices quickly spiked last Wednesday and Thursday after reports of the issues surfaced. Some of the issues have already been fixed, while others could take weeks.

For example, the largest refinery in the United States, Motiva Enterprises, deal with a mechanical outage to one of its catalytic crackers (most important component for converting oil to other fuels).

The outage is expected to cause limited output from the plant, and may not be resolved until August.

On Sunday, the average price for regular gas across the country was $2.87; the state average was $2.80; the average in Jacksonville is $2.77

The highest average price on record for Florida was $4.07 in 2008.

