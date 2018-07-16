It's hot outside. Have you checked your tire pressure?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whenever you step outside, you're probably feeling the Florida heat. And your car tires are feeling it, too.

On Monday, temperatures were above 90 degrees, which could lead to heat-related tire blowouts. So News4Jax went to Discount Tire to find out how you can check your tires to make sure they are safe.

Many drivers end up at Discount Tire after seeing the ( ! ) symbol light up the dashboard.

Discount Tire manager David Delbrugge explained what the symbol means.

"The most common things are tread depth and air pressure," he said. "Everybody's got the light on their dash."

If you have plans to go on a road trip, you'll want to inspect your tires to make sure they're safe.

First, turn them so they're at an angle and you can get a good view of both ends of the tire.

You've probably heard of the penny test, but Delbrugge said you can check your tire tread depth without the coin.

"Every tire has a tread-wear bar. They are located on the tire every so many inches in the groove," he explained.

If the tread-wear bars are flush with the tread, Delbrugge said, that means the tire should be replace immediately. If not, there's an increased risk of hydroplaning when roads are slick.

The summer heat affects tire pressure. When it gets hot, tire pressure goes up. When it's cold, tire pressure goes down. That's why it's important to make sure tires are at the right pressure.

"Some people don't know where to find their air pressure and they go right to the tire and they'll see a number on it. That's the maximum air pressure," Delbrugge said. "What you should do is find the placard on the inside of the door. (That) is where they usually are. They'll state the cold air pressure."

Cold air pressure is the pressure tires should be at before you start driving.

Tires may last up to 10 years. According to automotive experts, even spares should be replaced after that.

If you would rather leave it to the pros, Discount Tire offers free air checks and tire rotations, even if you don't buy its tires.

