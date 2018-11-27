It's 'Travel Deal Tuesday,' the Black Friday for flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Airlines won’t be left behind by Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- they’re hosting their own day of deals. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as “Travel Deal Tuesday.”

According to travel app, Hopper, you are likely to see a dip in plane ticket prices on Tuesday. Savings on flights are predicted to be as high as 50 percent off.

The number of flight sales for 2018 is expected to be double that of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Hopper analyzes millions of flight prices daily, then alerts users when prices drop. The company says last year on “Travel Deal Tuesday,” more than a million price-cut notifications were sent out.

Hopper claims to predict prices with 95 percent accuracy up to a year in advance. The travel app has helped 30 million travelers track prices and book trips around the world.

