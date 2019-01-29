Jacksonville among top 10 for homebuilding prospects, report finds

If you're in the market for a home or a car, you don't need to rush and get it done tomorrow. But it's a good time to pay attention and start preparing to take the big decisions. Interest rates are low but are slowly expected to start climbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An annual report that tracks real estate trends ranked Jacksonville among the top 10 areas to watch for homebuilding prospects, according to a report from the Jax Daily Record.

The same report, compiled by PwC and the Urban Land Institute, ranked Jacksonville only 48th for overall real estate prospects.

Among the pluses for Jacksonville were "good job and population growth," the report found.

The findings will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. Assure Club inside TIAA Bank Field.

According to the Daily Record, the report said Jacksonville, “continues to struggle to find the right formula to attract development in the downtown area, but a number of neighborhoods and suburbs offer opportunities for investment and development.”

For more on the report's key findings, go to JaxDailyRecord.com.

