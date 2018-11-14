Jacksonville residents spend less during holidays, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville residents are cheap when it comes to spending money on holiday gifts.

WalletHub reports the average person in Jacksonville spends only $631 during the holiday season. That's compared to the national per-person tab of $1,007.

Jacksonville came in No. 300 on WalletHub's list. WalletHub compared 570 cities on income, age, debt-to-income ratio, monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

Tampa ranked No. 312, with an average holiday budget of $619. St. Petersburg ranked No. 113, with an average holiday budget of $996. Miami only had a budget of $81.

WalletHub reports the national average household credit card debt is at $8,332.

