JEA to test Flex Pricing in June as way to reduce energy costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA will roll out a pilot program in June for a demand-based program called Flex Pricing.

The test program will allow people to be charged different rates to use electricity depending on the time of day it's used.

JEA customers who use electricity during peak-demand hours will pay more than customers who use electricity during low-demand times.

The pilot program will begin with 5,000 people randomly selected to be enrolled in the program.

It will explore if demand-based rates will change the way customers use their appliances.

Selected customers will be able to opt out at any time during the trial.

The first demand-based bill will come out in July.

The program is the result of a five-year effort and builds on a smaller pilot program of 150 customers.

Peak hours to avoid using the most electricity in the summer months are from noon until 7 p.m.

and in the winter months between 6 and 9 a.m.

Weekends and holidays are excluded from the dual flex peak hours but are included in the anytime hours during the month.

