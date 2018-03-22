Kidde smoke alarm recall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms. The CPSC said the action was taken due to concerns the detectors will fail to alert people about a fire.

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm. If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.

The smoke alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

The model numbers for the smoke alarms in question are PI9010 AND PI2010.

Consumers can contact Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.