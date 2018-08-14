Kids, preteens are shopping online more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More kids are shopping online, according to Nielsen. Nearly half of 10- to 12-year-olds have their own smartphones. By the time they're teenagers, 95 percent of Americans have access to a smartphone.

Nearly 1.5 million children 11 and younger have active Snapchat accounts, according to data from eMarketer.

Back-to-school season is the peak time to market to kids.

Five Star and Red Bull released new back-to-school filters on Snapchat. Last year, users spent an extra 130 million hours snap chatting to connect with friends and popular brands.

Justice is advertising in-store fashion shows on its app. Amazon.com allows children as young as 13 to create their own logins for online purchases.

