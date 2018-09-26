Kohl's to launch new products next year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kohl's is launching several new products next year, including a women's private-label plus brand called EVRI (Easy, Versatile, Real, and Inspiring).

The line, will have sizes from OX-4X in tops and 14W-30W in bottoms, is due out in spring

Plus-size items from Nike will also come out about the same time.

The stars of HGTV's hit-show Property Brothers is also partnering with Kohl's to launch an exclusive lifestyle collection. The collection will feature bedding, furniture, and kitchen decor. The line debuts in fall of 2019 nationwide.

The creators, Drew and Jonathan Scott, said the collection combines modern and stylish home design with functionality and value.

