Kohl's will soon accept Amazon returns at all of its stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kohl's just announced it will begin accepting returns from Amazon.com customers at all of its stores in July.

The department store began offering the free service in 2017 and will now expand to its more than 1,150 locations, the retailer said Tuesday.

Kohl’s will accept eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, and return them for customers for free, providing additional service and convenience to Amazon customers, WDIV reports.

“We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl’s to all of our stores across the country,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty. This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers.”

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.