Leaving Facebook just got easier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An app called Clak may be exactly what some Facebook users need to officially unplug from the social media site.

Some users have said they're keeping their page active because they don't want to lose all of the photos or videos they've posted, and digging through them individually is too much of a hassle. Clak helps users avoid that.

The app was created by someone in Jacksonville and happened to launch in the middle of Facebook's privacy scandal. It spent four years in development.

Users can link the app to any of their social media accounts, and it will retrieve and store anything found within albums.

Clak can also save the pictures and videos stored on smartphones, helping to free-up space there too.

The app is free for the first month. After than, users pay a monthly fee, which varies depending on the plan:

$0.99/month for 2,000 photos

$2.99/month for 10GB of storage

$4.99/month for 20GB of storage

$19.99/month for unlimited storage

Clak is only available for Apple devices using iOS.

