LIST: 3 things to buy and 3 things to avoid in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to the tax free holiday and early Labor Day sales, August is a great time to score some deals.

There are a lot of things you should be buying this month if you want to save, in addition to a few things you should avoid because they'll be cheaper later this year.

So what should sales should you be looking to take advantage of this month?

We're pretty lucky because here in Florida we can wear summer clothes almost year round. And right now, summer clothes are on sale. Stores like Kohls, JCPenney & Old Navy are clearing out their summer inventory and it's a great time to stock up.

Okay, let's talk about what not to buy in August and why.

Grills top the list. If your grill is on its last leg, see if it can make it a few more weeks. Labor Day sales are right around the corner and your wallet will be glad you waited.

