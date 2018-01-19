LIST: Here's where to score your Jaguars deals and freebies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a bunch of freebies and deals available in Jacksonville for Jaguars fans who aren’t making the trip to New England to see the AFC title game.

For your benefit, we’re putting all these offers in one place. They range from free milkshakes to free bus rides, so be sure to take advantage of them while they last.

Here are the best deals out there (Feel free to let us know if we’ve overlooked any):

FREE CHOCOLATE: Stop by any Peterbrooke Chocolatier location in Jacksonville between now and Sunday to get a free chocolate treat. There’s no purchase necessary, but you must wear Jaguars gear.

FREE ICE CREAM: Visit Florida Creamery at 3566 St. Johns Ave. from now until kickoff (3 p.m. Sunday) for a free scoop of “Jacksonville ROAR!” ice cream. There is no purchase necessary.

FREE MILKSHAKE: MOD Pizza Jacksonville is offering free milkshakes all day Sunday to customers dressed in Jaguars gear. Stop by 12547 Bartram Park Blvd. Suite 201 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FREE HUMMUS: Visit Hala’s Mideast Eatery and Market at 4323 South University Blvd. all day Friday for a free TEAL hummus appetizer. There is no purchase necessary.

BOGO SANDWICH: Visit any Firehouse Subs in Jacksonville on Sunday wearing your Jaguars gear and you can get a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, plus chips and a drink.

FREE BUS RIDES: The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will provide free rides on fixed-route buses all day on Sunday. To learn more and chart out your trip, visit JTAFLA.com.

