Little Caesars warning customers about coupon scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio - If it sounds too good to be true, it is probably a scam. 'Little Caesars' chain is warning consumers not to click on a coupon advertising a free pizza from the restaurant.

You can't believe everything that is posted on social media, and that's why Little Caesars has issued a warning to its customers about a coupon scam circulating the internet.

They said the coupon states that "Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with three free large pizza coupons on their 60th anniversary."

The pizza chain recommends that you do not click on the coupon because it may download a virus on your computer or other devices.

To reach the people most likely affected by the scam, the company posted the following message on Facebook.

"There is currently a fraudulent Little Caesars coupon in circulation, stating “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary”. This coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars. We are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue. We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device. Thank you."

