Macy's, Facebook partnering for holiday pop-up stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Macy's is partnering with Facebook to bring a new virtual reality experience to customers for the holidays.

Market @ Macy's showcases brands not usually found in stores. The partnership will bring about 150 e-commerce brands to nine Market @ Macy's locations.

Customers can use a virtual reality helmet to browse an assortment of furniture. They can experiment with how the furniture looks, different color options, and how it would look in their home.

In-store virtual mirrors will allow customers to instantly try on makeup, without the need of makeup artists.

Macy's is hoping the new technology will win customers over, and give them an experience they can't get online.

The virtual technology will be featured in about 100 stores.

