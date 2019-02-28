Mattel, MGM partnering for View-Master movie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mattel and MGM are partnering to develop a live-action movie based on the classic View-Master toy.

Mattel recently updated the viewers with View-Master VR, a virtual reality product, and smartphone technology.

Robbie Brenner, Mattel’s head of film, and Cassidy Lange, MGM’s co-president of production, will oversee development. No word on who will direct or write it yet.

View-Master launched at 1939 New York World’s Fair, and became popular in the 1950's.

The company recently announced an upcoming Hot Wheels live-action motion picture, a Barbie feature-film, and an American Girl dolls movie.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.