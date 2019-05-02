Meat price increases affect restaurant chains' bottom lines, Bloomberg reports

Meat prices are on the rise, affecting a dining industry already reeling from rising minimum wages and decreased sales among younger age groups.

According to Bloomberg, McDonald’s Corp. warned investors its 2019 commodity costs in the U.S. could rise to 3%, which more than the 1-2% inflation increase forecasted three months ago. Last week, Brewhouse chain BJ’s Restaurants Inc. also said it’s expecting increases in pork prices, while China’s KFC operator Yum China Holdings Inc. said spiking poultry costs will weigh down margins for the rest of the year.

Swine fever decimated China’s hog industry, as meat processors around the world rush to make up for shortages caused by the outbreak. Pork supplies are tighter across the U.S. and Europe, increasing protein prices across the board. Companies are now trying to compensate the rising need with more chicken and beef.

U.S. restaurants are also facing rising labor costs, forcing them to raise menu prices as a result.

Steak chain Texas Roadhouse Inc. is increasing meat prices on their menu by as much as 3%, as it tries to offset rising costs. “That’s going to go a long ways on margins,” said President Scott Colosi.

Soda, diaper and overall grocery prices are also on the rise, all of which points to a rise in inflation.

