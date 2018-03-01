Mechanical problems cause Palm Coast water shutdown

PALM COAST, Fla. - A mechanical problem at one of the City of Palm Coast’s water treatment plants Thursday caused the level of chlorine to go too high, prompting the City to temporarily shut down the water plant.

Water supply in the City was not disrupted. The customers normally served by Water Treatment Plant 2 are receiving water from Palm Coast’s two other water treatment plants instead.

However customers south of State Road 100 may notice a strong chlorine odor or taste until the system is fully flushed. If that occurs, customers are advised to flush their faucets or boil their water to get rid of the chlorine. The water is safe to drink, but it would be best to remove the chlorine before consuming it. That is done by flushing the faucets or boiling the water.

Customers may also notice lower-than-normal water pressure and/or discoloration in their water, but utility officials say it is safe to use. The discoloration was caused by an unrelated water main break earlier this week that caused sediment in the lines.

The City of Palm Coast Utility Department discovered the higher-than-normal levels of chlorine at one of its' water treatment plants during routine water testing. The plant, which serves the southern end of Palm Coast, was immediately taken offline, and the City is flushing hydrants and water mains in those areas. The water in the storage tank where the mechanical problem occurred has been replaced with water that has normal levels of chlorine.

Customers who have any questions may call 386-986-2360.

