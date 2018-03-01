Melting multicookers now recalled over fire hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A recall has been issued for Instant Pot Gem 65 8-in-1 multicookers due to a manufacturer defect that can cause the appliance to overheat and melt, posing a fire hazard.

This follows a warning from the company for customers to stop using the multicooker after 107 complaints of overheating, five resulting in property damage. No injuries were reported.

The appliance was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80. Affected units have a batchcode of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 printed on the rating label under the product.

Customers with one of the multicookers should immediately stop using it and return the unit to Walmart for a free replacement.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.