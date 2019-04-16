Consumer

Microblading: What you need to know about the procedure

Microblading considered a tattoo in Florida and Georgia

By Lauren Verno - I-TEAM reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a consumer alert as a viral photo has some thinking twice before undergoing a microblading procedure.

The photo shows a Kansas City woman who claimed a botched microblading procedure left her with four eyebrows. The woman said she got a coupon off Groupon and the person who performed the procedure was unlicensed, prompting News4Jax to look into what people need to know before getting the procedure done themselves. 

Microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic procedure that fills in thinned-out areas of eyebrows and keeps them looking groomed. 

It's important to understand that in both Florida and Georgia, microblading is considered a tattoo. That means the person performing the procedure must be a licensed tattoo artist and it must occur in a licensed establishment.

Even then, brow specialists say that should be just one qualification.

"Even if I'm a licensed person, even if I know what I'm doing with the needle, if I am not a good artist to shape your eyebrows beautiful and right -- and you know, eyebrows have to be even -- if I cannot do that for your face, how much do you think that license is worth to you?" said Sudie Jebeli, with Sudie's Brows. 

A good rule of thumb is to treat microblading like getting any other kind of tattoo, which could mean shelling out more money for good quality. 

