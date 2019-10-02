Millennials renting more than just living spaces

pexels.com

Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco are just some of the cities that are getting a big influx of millennials.

And according to The Independent, 43% of millennials are only staying at their jobs for two years before packing up and leaving. In fact, according to a recent economics and discussion series, only a third of millennials own a home.

With all this moving, what do you do to make your move easier?

More and more of the younger generation are renting not just their living space but what they're putting in it.

For furniture, there is the app Feather. You can choose between the three-month minimum or an annual contract. From dining tables to couches and even air conditioners, users just have to pay a monthly fee of $19. Furniture costs extra, but payments go toward owning.

There is also Cort and Brook, where you can add those accent pieces like pillows and plants.

You can even rent what goes in your closet. Rent A Runway gives users a chance to expand their closet for up to $80 a month. They offer free shipping and dry cleaning.

For some more luxury in your handbag, use Bag, Borrow or Steal, where you can borrow for up to a month, buy a new handbag or even sell some.

I​​​​​​f you want to lighten the load a little more, go to flexshopper.com to find out what kitchen appliances you might want to add to your new home and not have to drag around to each new city.

