JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - M&M's debuting three new flavors that will have their fans going NUTS!

The brand is offering peanut-based flavors-- english peanut toffee, mexican jalepeno and thai coconut peanut.

They will be available in stores this week.

M&M's wants fans to vote on which flavor they like best. You can vote once a day until May 17.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.