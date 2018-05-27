Memorial Day is a popular day to either grill or grab a burger. This year, there's an additional reason to enjoy a beef patty whether you're at a holiday barbecue or going to your favorite restaurant. Monday is National Burger Day

USA Today compiled a list of places you'll be able to snag a deal on a juicy burger. Participation can vary and in some cases you'll need to be signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program or have a mobile app. Check with your closest location for details.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Get a "Build Your Own Burger" plus fries special for $5.99 Monday, which also is the weekly Burger Mondays deal.

Brio Tuscan Grille: During weekday happy hour in the bar, the BRIO Burger is $6. Times vary by location.

BurgerFi: Through Thursday, take the chain's personality test at www.burgerfi.com to get a coupon for free fries with the purchase of a burger.

Burger King: Current offers on the chain's app available through June 3 include: a buy one Whopper, get one free coupon, a $3 double cheeseburger meal and more. Participating locations also have the "King's Meal Deal" for $3.79.

Chili's: Get the new Chili's Chili Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger or Oldtimer with Cheese for $6.99 Monday when you mention the National Burger Day deal. The chain's new Boss Burger with five meats is now available nationwide.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: The chain's classic burger, the Stormburger, is $3 Monday at participating locations.

Krystal: The chain has meal deals on its everyday value menu.

LongHorn Steakhouse: If you decide to grill up burgers yourself, LongHorn has a free grilling advice hotline for Memorial Day. Talk to certified Grill Masters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday by calling 1-855-LH-GRILL.

McDonald's: With the fast-food chain's mobile app, get a buy-one-get-one deal on the Quarter Pounder and other specials. Offers can vary by region.

Smashburger: Members of the Smashclub will get a buy-one-get-one free coupon to use Memorial Day weekend. Sign up at www.smashburger.com/smashclub and new members will get a free entrée with purchase of a side and a drink as a sign-up bonus.

Sonic: For a limited time, get the Carhop Classic for $2.99, which includes a quarter pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or a classic signature slinger and medium tots.

Steak 'n Shake: The new "2 for $3" value menu has 49 different combinations including multiple full-size steakburgers.

Wendy's: For a limited time, get half-off a Baconator with the chain's mobile app with an offer good one-time per customer. Also, there are $4 meal-deal combos available for all customers and Frosty treats are 50 cents for a limited time.

