Money Matters: Amazon could start rentals

The website that has everything from A to Z is looking to expand once again. Some people think Amazon is ready to get into the rental business.

The company says with Americans, younger customers in particular, leaning toward renting intsead of buying, it wants in on the action.

Recently, Amazon had two job openings that sparked even more rumors. It was looking to hire for a program called "Rentals by Amazon."

The company has not confirmed the rental program yet.

Aside from this potential program, Amazon doesn't offer much for rental outside of school textbooks.

