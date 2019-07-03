Money Matters: Coffee machines coming to high schools?

Dairy groups are hoping to cash in on the younger generation's obsession with coffee. They are hoping to boost decades of slumping sales with an unconventional venture.

Some groups are paying for coffee machines to be put into schools along with milk dispensers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture allows high schools to sell espressos with certain stipulations. The cups have to be smaller than 12 ounces and the milk used has to be fat-free or 1% milk.

But the American Academy of Pediatrics says children shouldn't be drinking caffeinated beverages at all.

