More Americans are cutting the cord but still paying for cable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s no secret, the number of people subscribing to streaming video services is on the rise.

A recent study conducted by the Leichtman Research Group suggests this year more streaming video services could lead to more people cutting the cord. 2019 could be a big year for streaming services.

Netflix used to be one of the only video streaming options for people to use, but every year it seems more and more options are available.

Including this year where two major streaming services will launch.

From Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, the options for people to stream shows and movies online are growing. This year, Disney and AT&T’s WarnerMedia will also add streaming services.

As more options become available, the question becomes will more people start cutting the cord.

Jasmine Johnson got rid of cable in exchange for Netflix.

"We're working on paying off student loans and so it was a much cheaper option to do a streaming service versus cable," Johnson said.

A recent survey conducted by the Leichtman Research Group found the number of people with access to subscription streaming services continues to rise year after year. Last year, 69 percent of U.S. households had access to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. That’s up more than 15 percent from 2015.

But, according to this survey, more U.S. households still pay for cable, but not by much meaning more people could be turning to subscription streaming services they have access to as more options become available.

It is important to note that a lot of houses have both cable and access to streaming services.

