More grocery stores coming to NorthEast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More grocery stores are coming to NorthEast Florida.

That according to a report from our news partners the Jax Daily Record.

Aldi has applied to build a store on Max Leggett Parkway on the Northside.

Publix is preparing to build on Bartram Market Dive along Race Track Road in St. Johns County.

Publix also plans to renovate a store in Oak Hill Village.

Winn Dixie renovated stores in Argyle and Oceanway.

The improvements include a new facade, interior signs,and an upgraded produce and seafood department.

