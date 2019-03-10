More grocery stores coming to NorthEast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More grocery stores are coming to NorthEast Florida.
That according to a report from our news partners the Jax Daily Record.
Aldi has applied to build a store on Max Leggett Parkway on the Northside.
Publix is preparing to build on Bartram Market Dive along Race Track Road in St. Johns County.
Publix also plans to renovate a store in Oak Hill Village.
Winn Dixie renovated stores in Argyle and Oceanway.
The improvements include a new facade, interior signs,and an upgraded produce and seafood department.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.