More wealthy Americans flocking to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More high-earning Americans are choosing to make Jacksonville home. Bloomberg Analysis says there has been an increase in the number of people earning more than $200,000 annually.

An analysis of U.S. Census data by Webster Pacific shows the area surrounding Marsh Landing is one of the top 10 spots for wealthy families to move.

Bloomberg Analysis says its residents have made a lot of money since the year 2000.

At the start of the new millennium, the area had a 20 percent concentration of the wealthiest Americans. Now nearly 60 percent of households there make $200,000 or more.

Jacksonville has added more than 23,000 financial-services jobs since 2000.

Marsh Landing is a gated community in Ponte Vedra Beach. The neighborhood is a short drive from the heart of Jacksonville.

