Mothers more likely than fathers to leave job to take care of children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The typical American family has increased its child care spending by 70-percent since 1995, according to the U.S. Education Department.

Economists say mothers are more likely than fathers to drop down to part-time work or leave the labor force altogether when child care gets pricey.

Last year, 57-percent of women age 16 and older were employed or looking for work, compared with 69-percent of men.

In Florida, Broward County has the highest average child care cost. Annually, it costs parents $8,423, which is more than 11-percent of an average family’s total expenses.

In Georgia, Chattahoochee County is the priciest—making up 11.4-percent of total expenses. The median family income for this area is $48,815.

