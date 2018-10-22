Consumer

Mothers more likely than fathers to leave job to take care of children

High child care costs in the U.S. may be forcing mothers to quit their jobs

By Lexi Suda - Producer-in-training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The typical American family has increased its child care spending by 70-percent since 1995, according to the U.S. Education Department.

Economists say mothers are more likely than fathers to drop down to part-time work or leave the labor force altogether when child care gets pricey.

Last year, 57-percent of women age 16 and older were employed or looking for work, compared with 69-percent of men.

In Florida, Broward County has the highest average child care cost. Annually, it costs parents $8,423, which is more than 11-percent of an average family’s total expenses.

In Georgia, Chattahoochee County is the priciest—making up 11.4-percent of total expenses. The median family income for this area is $48,815.

