MoviePass bringing back unlimited plan

Following a series of issues, MoviePass seems to be back on its feet. The company is rebooting its unlimited plan.

Last year, MoviePass put a limit on the number of films that members could see every month.

A price for the new unlimited plan has not been announced. MoviePass allowed members to see as many movies as they wanted to every month for just $9.99. The low pricing led to new restrictions and tiered-pricing plans.

The new three-tier system includes Select, All Access and Red Carpet plans.

The company’s new plans will start as low as $9.95 per month in some states. Plans cost as much as $24.95 in some states.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.