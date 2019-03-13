New law aims to protect children's credit future

The federal law went into effect on September 2018, in order to protect people under 16 years of age from identity theft and fraud. The growing issue affected more than 1 million children in 2017 alone, according to a report from Javelin Strategy & Research.

Now parents, legal guardians and child welfare representatives can freeze or unfreeze young people's credit reports by providing proof of authority to the three nationwide consumer reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Children's identity theft and fraud tipically happens when hackers, thieves, and even people you might know use their social security numbers to open accounts, file taxes, or make purchases. This can lead to ruined credit lines before becoming an adult, and could potentially cause serious legal issues.



If you wish to find more information on how to freeze or unfreeze credit reports, visit IdentityTheft.gov/credit bureau contacts.

