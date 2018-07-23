New safety rules OK'd for booster seats used in homes and businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The federal government is rolling out new safety standards in the hopes of making booster seats safer for the young children who use them.

The new rules, approved last month, apply to booster seats commonly placed on adult chairs at home and in restaurants to elevate young children to the height of a standard dining table.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, all booster seats must meet the following requirements:

Retail packaging of the booster seat must display the minimum dimensions of the adult chair to which the booster seat can attach;

Booster seats must have a way of attaching to an adult chair to prevent the seat, or the child, from falling off;

Warnings listed on the booster seat must remind people to make sure the seat is securely attached to the adult chair before it can be used;

Consumers are warned to stop children from pushing away from the table while seated in the booster seat.

The new rules, which do not apply to car booster seats, are set to take effect in January 2020. Booster seats that don't meet the requirements past that point will be illegal to sell.

There were a total of 912 incidents, including two deaths, linked to booster seat falls and other mishaps from January 2008 through October 2017, according to data provided by the CPSC.

To learn more about the changes, please visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

