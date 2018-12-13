New scam targets Amazon shoppers during holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Holiday shopping on Amazon may be easier for you, but it also makes it easier for crooks to run a new scam.

According to WFTV, the new scam targeting Amazon shoppers allows the operators to max out accounts before the users even know what happened.

In this scam, Amazon customers receive an authentic-looking email alerting them that their password needs to be reset. Believing the email to be legitimate, the customers enters their username and password.

The scammers begin buying merchandise such as gift cards almost immediately after users enter their private information.

A computer security engineer says if you receive an email requesting a password change, go directly to Amazon and log-in.

