New Tinder feature for those looking for spring break dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tinder has a new feature for college students looking for love over Spring Break.

Tinder U's Spring Break Card allows you to swipe right on other students embarking on the same vacation, ahead of their trip.

The app will prioritize students who attend the same school.

It is a lot like Tinder’s Passport feature, which lets users swipe on people in other locations.

It's available from March 4 through March 31 for destinations like Cabo, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.

Tinder says they are focusing on younger users, particularly college students.





