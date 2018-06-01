Walmart offers new service for shopping via text message

Walmart has rolled out a same-day delivery service for $50 a month that allows customers to place orders with personal shoppers via text messaging.

The service, called Jetblack, has started an eight-month pilot program in parts of New York City, with plans to roll it out to the rest of the United States. There's a wait list you can join at Jetblack's website.

To place an order, Jetblack members will send a text message about the desired items and then receive a text back with product recommendations. Shoppers can then choose from the photos of items sent to them, and from there, an order can be placed, again, by text message.

Those recommendations are selected from Walmart, Jet.com and also local specialty retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Pottery Barn.

According to the website, there are several other perks to the new service: Free gift wrapping, "handwritten gift cards," party favors and simple returns. The website says Jetblack won't ship prescription medications, alcohol or perishable foods, though.

The concierge service is also working with third-party delivery services such as Deliv and Uber to bulk up its supply chain.

Jetblack, the first business to emerge from Walmart's Store No. 8 technology incubator, is headed by Jenny Fleiss, who co-founded Rent the Runway before joining Walmart last year.

