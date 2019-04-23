Newly remodeled Winn-Dixie stores to reopen in Clay, Glynn counties

Newly remodeled Winn-Dixie stores are set to reopen Wednesday in Clay County, Florida, and Glynn County, Georgia.

The grocery chain said the Lake Asbury and St. Simons Island stores were remodeled after customers asked for enhanced shopping experiences in their communities.

Ribbon cuttings will take place at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at each store. Customers are invited to the grand opening ceremonies to sample food from local vendors as they check out the Lake Asbury and St. Simons Winn-Dixie store's new looks and expanded offerings.

The first 100 customers to arrive at each store at 8 a.m. Wednesday will receive a free mystery gift card valued between $5 and $250.

