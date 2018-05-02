Nikki gets her hands dirty to learn garage basics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're like me, you're busy and you really wouldn't know what to do if you broke down on the side of the road. Well, there's one woman in Jacksonville who wants to give all women the power to handle some of the basic emergencies -- from changing a flat tire to dealing with an overheated car.

The woman I'm referring to is Aldona Carmichael. You might say she's a woman making it in a man's field. She not only owns and runs Bayard Tire and Automotive on Philips Highway, she fixes cars, too. Her goal is to teach other women the basics of car care. I wanted to see what this workshop was all about and if it would give me some peace of mind. And let me tell you, it did.

Emergency: Car overheats

We started with how to react if it looks like you're having an issue under the hood.

"If you're driving and your cars starting overheating, the first place you want to look is here," Carmichael told me while pointing to the radiator fluid cap.

Since I don't know anything about cars, Carmichael had her work cut out for her when she put me through the Car 101 workshop for women. She showed me what to do if I break down and the first step for me to take: pop the hood and check the fluids, starting with the radiator.

"What do I look for?" I asked Carmichael.

"Typically you would look for no fluid in there and see that there's nothing in there and steam coming out. You're stuck on the side of the road and the only thing you have is a bottle of water, that's perfect! Put it in there and it should get you to the next gas station," she explained.

If that's not the problem and you have plenty of radiator fluid, then you want to check the oil, and Carmichael walked me through that process.

"Take your T-shirt, rag or baby wipes, whatever you have in your car, and wipe the stick once and put it back in clean all of the way. If there was an issue, like you were out of oil, it would cause your engine to seize or cause major mechanical problems."

Something crucial to know, Carmichael told me if I am out of oil, it's important not to move the vehicle. That's definitely when you want to call for help.

Emergency: Flat tire

If you a blow a tire on the highway, Carmichael taught me that is something I can actually fix myself. And trust me, she is patient, because it took me awhile as she walked me through the steps.

"So there's something we want to do before we jack the tire up completely," Carmichael showed me. "We want to loosen the lug nuts, because once we get it off the ground, the tire is going to spin freely. But we want to have it loose already."

It sounds easy, but I struggled until Carmichael showed me a little trick. She showed me how to use my body weight by standing on the jack to loosen the lug nuts. It worked like a charm.

Once the lug nuts were off, it was time to jack up the car. That was also a little challenging and time consuming. She showed me placement is important -- with the jack under the frame of the car, not the plastic.

Since we were just changing the tire for practice, we put the same tire back on. That was challenging too, trying to do it alone. But once again, Carmichael had a trick.

If you sit in front of the tire with your legs on either side and use your arms and legs to push the tire up and on, it makes it a lot easier.

Change your own oil

Not only does this workshop for women teach me to handle the basics in a roadside emergency, I also felt empowered when Carmichael walked me through the steps in changing my own oil.

"You want to drive it on some ramps, that's the first step. Then pop the hood and put something down in front and just under the car, like an old blanket. Get something to put your oil in like an old bucket and then get some gloves," she showed me.

You'll also need your basic tools in order to take off the oil filter and open the oil pan. And, you should wear safety glasses.

Once I had everything, it was time for me to crawl under the car, put the bucket in place and open up the oil pan. I had never seen an oil pan before, much less my own. I have to admit, it was pretty cool being under there and she talked me through the process as I did it myself.

While we let the oil drain out all the way, Carmichael taught me how to change the oil filter. She said it's something that should be done with every oil change and emphasized the importance of having the right filter. The last step, I added the new oil and then cleaned of the excess.

While changing your own oil isn't mess-free, I came out with only a few spots and streaks here and there, but soap and water took care of that. Carmichael told me not only can I save some money changing my own oil, she said it's also the best way to protect my car.

"At least you know and have peace of mind that it's done properly," she said.

Take the Car 101 Workshop for Women

I have to tell you, after taking this workshop, I felt empowered. In fact, I went home and immediately bragged about doing it to my friends and family.

The first Car 101 Workshop for Women is Sunday, May 2, at Bayard Tire and Automotive located at 12647 Philips Hwy., Jacksonville. They plan to hold the workshops monthly, and the cost is $39 per person. For more information call (904) 262-9507.

