Old Navy teams up with Lyft to make holiday shopping easier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Old Navy and Lyft are pairing up to change your online shopping experience. The retail chain is promoting its buy online, pick up in store option.

Old Navy's offering free Lyft rides for last-minute holiday shoppers to pick up their orders.

If you place an order for pickup on Saturday, December 15 or Saturday, December 22, you will receive a free ride code with your order receipt. The code is valid for a ride up to $10 each way, according to Lyft.

Customers who purchase online and pickup in-store will get a free gift wrapping set.

