Online holiday shopping may be causing you to overspend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shoppers aren’t just spending a lot of time online—they are also spending a lot more money than expected. Over 70 percent of shoppers believe they get better deals online.

88 percent of shoppers say free shipping makes them more willing to shop online. According to Marketwatch, free shipping often is not actually free.

If you have to reach a minimum to get free shipping, many customers will add more items to their cart just to get the free shipping.

Marketwatch also found that online advertisements target you when you are most vulnerable. You may be bombarded with ads for your recent searches and deals that will make you more likely to buy.

A study found that consumers spent twice as much money online than they thought.

