Oprah's list of favorite things includes a gift you can get for $15

It's that time of year when you've probably started thinking about what to get your family and friends for the holidays. Lucky for you, Oprah Winfrey has released her annual list of favorite things.

This year's "Oprah's Favorite Things" list is the longest ever, with 107 gifts for the family, pets, cooks, techies and beauty lovers.

In O The Oprah Magazine, Oprah says she asks herself the following question as a guideline for selecting each item on the list: "Do I really like it enough to want to receive it myself?"

There are some inexpensive options on the list this year. For the first time, according to USA Today, the gift guide will include 50 items under $50.

The most inexpensive item is Truff Hot Sauce, a $15 bottle of gourmet hot sauce that features ripe chili peppers and black truffle.

VIEW: Entire 2018 List of Oprah's Favorite Things

There's also the Bindle Bottle for $35, The eco-friendly water bottle is double-walled and vacuum-insulated to keeps drinks hot or cold. It also has a hidden compartment underneath to store keys, credit cards other small items and even snacks.

To keep cozy and warm during the winter, there's Pudus Socks, which range from $16 to $20 a pair.

The most expensive item on the list is a $1,300 Samsung TV that, when turned off, "disappears" and seamlessly blends into the wall behind it.

