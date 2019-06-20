Orange Park Walmart accepting EBT for online grocery orders

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Walmart in Orange Park has begun accepting EBT cards for online grocery orders.

Crystal Wilson said she is a busy working mom who is always on-the-go either shopping for clients or shopping for her family. Wilson said a day at the store can get a little stressful.

The Orange Park Walmart she shops at a few times a week will help the single mom a lot. The store, located on Blanding Boulevard, is now accepting EBT cards when customers place an online grocery pick up order.

"That makes it a lot easier, that way I don’t have to tote everybody inside," Wilson said. "It’s amazing."

The Walmart website lists more than two dozen stores across the country that are already participating. At least four Walmarts across the state of Florida are accepting the online orders, including the Orange Park location.

Wilson said she has many friends that will take advantage of the opportunity

Patty Boyle, a shopper, said she believes it's a good idea that benefits both the elderly and disabled, but she believes there should be some requirements.

"Maybe they should come up with a system for the EBT, a special code for that customer ... to make sure it is that person," Boyle said.

News4Jax asked the Department of Children and Families about how the agency will monitor the system to make sure the right person is picking up the groceries and also checked with Walmart to see what other stores are on the list to offer this service.

As of Thursday evening, News4Jax had not yet received a response.

