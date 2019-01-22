Oreo accused of "hiding" competitor's cookies

Hydrox, the company that makes cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies similar to the popular Oreo, has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission accusing the cookie brand of taking up prime real estate.

Hydrox claims their products were hidden on store shelves, so as not to stand out as competition with Oreo.

Mondolez International, the food company above Oreo, said the claims are false and that they do not have any control over merchandising location.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.